Peter Pan author's ghost story Mary Rose will be brought to life at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre

JM Barrie’s tale Mary Rose has been reimagined for the stage and will be presented at the Pomegranate Theatre on March 22 and 23, 2022.

The play is set in an old manor house that is haunted by the ghost of a young woman who once lived there.

Ross Muir, actor and producer, said: “Mary Rose doesn’t realise her life has passed and that she’s frozen in time and almost as the opposite to Peter Pan, Barrie is not exploring the adventures of children who disappear off to Neverland so much as the loss that is felt by those of us who have been left behind after they are gone."

The haunting and, at times, creepy action is performed with an ensemble cast of five actors and uses some of Barrie’s own stage directions as interwoven pieces of narrative accompanied by original music and traditional folk songs.

Mary Rose is directed by Nick Young, whose credits include working with the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he worked alongside distinguished performers such as Dame Helen Mirren

and Patrick Stewart.

Nick said: "JM Barrie is one of the most brilliant writers of stage directions as he understands characters so richly; working from this text has been a really enthralling journey. We chose a story that we wanted to resonate with our audience members, as they are at the heart of the work we do. We’ve enriched the tale by embedding our own unique spin on the narrative that stays true to the original text whilst exploring feelings that uplift you with hope, as well as tackling some of the darker sides of the piece.”

The production is by Conn Artists Theatre Company and follows on from their successful tours of Silas Marner, The Four Men and A Perfect Likeness.

JM Barrie was a prolific novelist and playwright of the late Victorian and Edwardian period. Apart from his most famous creation Peter Pan, Barrie wrote The Admirable Crichton, Quality Street and Dear Brutus.

Mary Rose is suitable viewing for 12+ years.