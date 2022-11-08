Peter Kay (photo: SJM Concerts)

He will perform at Sheffield Utilita Arena on February 17 and August 11, 2023, and at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on July 14 and 15, 2023.

Demand for tickets is expected to be high when they are released this Saturday, November 12, at 10am. Tickets will be available to buy online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk and at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Peter said: “With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Commenting on his 2013 tour, which is titled Better Late Than Never, Peter, who turns 50 next year, said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.”

Peter announced the tour during an ad break in the first episode of prime-time television series I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here. Viewers saw the comedian with a roll of carpet underneath his arm. He was asked if he managed to buy his mum a bungalow (a reference to the title of a previous tour) to which he responded “yeah, she wants a new carpet now.”

Peter’s last stand-up run of dates in 2010 still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, selling 1.2million tickets.

In 2017 Peter announced his intention to return to stand-up with his first tour in eight years. But a month later he stated that he was cancelling all future work projects due to what he described as “unforeseen family circumstances”.

The comedian rose to fame 20 years ago when he starred in That Peter Kay Thing for Channel 4. Spin-off series Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights ran for two series and was followed by Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.

