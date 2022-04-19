Performers in new musical about Chesterfield's Crooked Spire entertain town centre shoppers

Costumed performers entertained shoppers with a selection of songs and parts of the script in the town centre on Good Friday.
The performers were Adam Stickler as John the carpenter, 11-year-old Eddie Waller, who lives in Brampton, as Walter the pigsty boy and Clara Coslett, as Beth, the master carpenter’s wife.
They will be appearing in The Crooked Spire, a murder-mystery musical, which will be presented at the Pomegranate Theatre. The production will star Gerard Fletcher as Sir Henry, whose TV credits include roles in the BBC’s Happy Valley, Netflix’s The Crown, the BBC’s Get Even, and the upcoming BBC drama, Sherwood.
The musical is based on a novel by Chris Nickson, who visited Waterstone’s on Good Friday to sign his book.
Pat Seymour, of Newbold, said: “I was delighted to get my copy of The Crooked Spire signed by the author, Chris Nickson. It was lovely to chat to Chris about his story and to see his characters brought to life by the performers. They sounded great and I can’t wait to see the full show at the Pomegranate Theatre.”
The Crooked Spire runs at the Pomegranate from May 19 to 21, 2021. To book go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
