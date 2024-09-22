John Hewer as Tony Hancock.

Trail-blazing radio comedy Hancock’s Half Hour has inspired the latest theatre show by a playwright who has channelled several famous performers in previous productions.

In 1954, Tony Hancock burst onto BBC radio with his comedy show in which Hattie Jacques and Kenneth Williams were among the cast. The series, written by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, proved just as successful when it transferred to television where Sid James and Liz Fraser joined the performers and audiences of 20 million tuned in to watch. Hattie, Kenneth, Sid and Liz also found fame through their appearances in the Carry On films.

Fast forward to 2014 and John Hewer has reworked three lost television episodes including The Auction, The Russian Prince and The Bequest for a production he is touring to Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on October 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John, who plays Tony Hancock in the Hambledon Productions stage show, said: "As a performer, you want to be meticulous. We cannot bring Tony, Sid, Hattie, Kenneth and Liz back to life, but we can honour their genius,and Ray and Alan’s, with these affectionate revivals of these golden, ageless scripts, and, hopefully, extend the legacy to younger audiences and the next generation. There will always be a part of any individual performer which you cannot mask, and it would be unwise not to admit and accept that. The audiences are equally savvy. However it's that shared mutual love that makes these revivals such a pleasure to both perform and to witness, and I'm extremely proud to be recreating Hancock, and bringing these particular episodes, lost from the archive, to life, for the very first time since the original broadcasts in 1956 and 1957."

Colin Elmer, Hattie Chapman, John Hewer, Iona Crampton and Luke Adamson, left to right, are appearing in Hancock's Half Hour - The Lost TV Episodes at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on October 15, 2024.

John has also channelled his inner Harold Steptoe, Spike Milligan and Tommy Cooper in hit theatre shows. Carry On actor Leslie Phillips said: "The dear boy's a comedy genius" while The Stage say "John Hewer captures the Cooper style, from the mumbled speech and loud laughter to the awkward giant body language."

Steptoe and Son co-creator Ray Galton lavished praise on John's stage adaptation saying "The affection for the original shines through in this fine production. I'm delighted that the scripts and the characters continue to be cherished after all this time. The performances are marvellous."

Tickets cost £22 to see Hancock’s Half Hour – The Lost TV Episodes in Buxton. Book at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.