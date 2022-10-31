Best known as Dobby in the TV sitcom Peep Show, Isy is excited to be bringing her live stand-up show to Matlock Bath’s Grand Pavilion on November 5.

She said: “I always consider Matlock my home. I first performed at the pav in 1984 in the Wizard of Oz; I was a munchkins soldier. I used to go to the pav on Friday and Saturday nights when I was younger and I absolutely love the building It’s full of lots of memories for me – Jez the DJ and the food in the chill out room.

"I did come back in 2016 to do my book show but that wasn’t really a typical stand-up show. It was me reading bits of my book and doing stories and songs about themes in the book. It was fascinating to see the renovations, I love the history of the building. The last time I even got to go in the very top little tower so I’m hoping that happens again this time.”

Isy Suttie is looking forward to her live show at Matlock Bath's Grand Pavilion on November 5, 2022 (photo: Matt Crockett)

Saturday’s show will be mainly composed of comedy sketches with a couple of songs that she likes to sing. Isy said: “There’s a big theme of ouija boards in the show and they’re both connected to that, I hope they can compete with the Catherine wheels. The show is called Jackpot as it’s about me always hankering after this jackpot, this idea I need to constantly have adventures to be happy.”

She has been on several adventures since leaving Matlock, where she grew up in Knowleston Place: “I left Matlock to go to drama school in Guildford in 1997 and when we graduated everyone was just moving to London so that’s where I moved to.”

Her big break came when she landed the role of IT technician and social misfit Dobby in the television sitcom Peep Show. “I’m very proud to have been in Peep Show and was really lucky that my break was something so immaculately written and already well-established,” she said.

Subsequent television roles saw Isy playing a terrible waitress in the BBC2 series Whites and a social media-fixated office worker in the Channel 4 comedy Damned.

Isy said: "I think the career highlight for me was writing my novel, Jane is Trying, and having my own Radio 4 series, Isy Suttie’s Love Letters, a set of love stories set in Matlock. Radio isn’t the highest profile thing in the world but it’s the work I’m proudest of.”

She now has a three-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter and lives with her family in south London. Isy said: “Their dad and I share the parenting so he looks after them while I am on tour. It is very different going on tour now I have young children and I really miss them a lot. I have taken my daughter on a couple of tour dates with me this year but she isn’t allowed to watch the show so has to stay backstage with loud music playing so she can’t hear it.”