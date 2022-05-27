Peak Performance back with a bang at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre

Charlotte Barlow plays Calamity and Alex Hayward-Browne plays Wild Bill Hickock in Peak Performance's production of Calamity Jane at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from June 9 to 11, 2022.

After a two-year enforced absence, the company will be back with a bang in their presentation of the true life story of Calamity and Wild Bill Hickock played out in the Wild West of the 1880s.

Calamity Jane, running at the Pomegranate from June 9 to 11, includes popular songs Secret Love, Deadwood Stage, Windy City and Black Hills of Dakota.Charlotte Barlow takes on the huge singing and acting role of Calamity, whilst Alex Hayward-Browne plays love interest Wild Bill. Debi Alvey takes the part of Katie Brown, the wannabe singer from Chicago who masquerades as Adelaide Adams, played by Joan Hopkinson.Simon Lewington is the dashing Danny Gilmartin, and newcomer to Peak Performance, Pete Geary plays the misunderstood Francis Fryer.A full orchestra is under the direction of Nick Stacey.

Performances take place nightly at 7.30pm with an additional matinee on Saturday, June 11, at 2.30pm.Tickets are priced at £15 (to include the booking fee of £1.50) and may be obtained online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.ukor at the Tourist Information Centre, call 01246 345222.#

