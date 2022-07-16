Peak District's untold stories and archive recordings are shared in live show presented by poet Mark Gwynne Jones

Part of the Buxton Festival Fringe programme, the live show will include archive recordings, film and humorous observations from Mark’s critically acclaimed audio series Voices From The Peak.Hear Mark’s presentation at the High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Brierlow, near Buxton on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 8pm.
From a meeting with T’Owd Man - the old man, the ancient lead miner, and a name synonymous with the spirit of lead itself, here is a journey through the underworld and beyond - featuring conversations with twisted oaks, strange lights in the sky, and the bleak beauty of the gritstone moorlands.
Drawing on childhood experiences and his encounters with poachers, shepherds, and mineral miners - Mark evokes a landscape rich with both beauty and danger.
Tickets £10 and £7, for reservations, call 07774 679 311.