Winster Wakes Day will see the Main Street thronged with crowds and closed to traffic throughout the afternoon.

Winster Wakes Day on Saturday, July 2, will include the village’s team of Morris Dancers, a Bubble Man Show, Ashbourne Town Band and tug-o-war.

Stalls, rides, games and a barbecue will also be held in the Main Street which will be closed to traffic all afternoon.