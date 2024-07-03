Pupils from Peak Performance Theatre School rehearse for That's Jazz! which will be presented at the Medway Centre, Bakewell on July 12 and 13.

Performance arts pupils will showcase the rhythm and roots of jazz dance in a lively production in Bakewell.

Students of Peak Performance Theatre School are presenting a rollercoaster of dance and musical theatre in That’s Jazz! at the town’s Medway Centre on July 12 and 13, 2024.

Principal and professional choreographer Jill Ferguson said: “This is going to be a very special show and our students have loved following the timeline of the development of this genre of dance through the most impacting years: from tribal dance, to Charleston, swing through to Latin rhythms and Broadway greats!”Our associate choreographer and teacher, Andrew Gray has a wealth of West End experience and has loved choreographing two of our routines from A Chorus Line and Saturday Night Fever.

“That’s Jazz! features pupils from as young as three through to our older students who have been training wth us for many years and we hope Peak Performance Theatre School is again providing opportunity to support Blythe Hospice Care to raise awareness and much needed funds through our event.”

TIckets for That’s Jazz! cost £15 (adult), £11 (concessions, under 16 or over 66), £46 (family ticket – two adults and two concessions), available from the Medway Centre or email: [email protected]

Peak Performance Theatre School’s teaching includes ballet, tap, modern jazz, contemporary dance and musical theatre, adult dance classes and holiday schools.

Founded more than 30 years ago, the school has put on more than 20 major productions in professional theatres and performs annually in Bakewell’s popular International Day of Dance. School principal Jill Ferguson has 40 years professional teaching experience and has also worked extensively as a choreographer to theatre, television and cabaret.