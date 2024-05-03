Peak District stories of old are recounted in Voices from the Peaks - Live presentation in town's historic building
Mark Gwynne Jones will deliver Voices from the Peak – Live! at The Old House Museum on May 18.
His one-man presentation draws on childhood experiences and encounters with poachers, shepherds and mineral miners in the Peak District. Here is a landscape rich with both beauty and danger in which Mark rediscovers the stories that connect us to the land.
Voices from the Peak – Live! won best spoken word at the Buxton Festival Fringe.
Bakewell’s Old House Museum is in a Tudor building where you can explore the stories of past inhabitants and owners from Christopher Plant, the Tudor tithe collector; Sir Richard Arkwright who housed his mill workers here; and the Pitt family who lived in one of the cottages in Victorian times.
Surrounded by history, with a limited number of tickets available, this promises to be an extra special live performance.
Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £12 from www.oldhousemuseum.org.uk/whats_on
The latest Voices from the Peak audios are free to listen to and cover topics from the cultural heritage of stone circles to welldressings and wildlife – listen and you may recognise some local voices! www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/voicesfromthepeak
Voices from the Peak is funded by Arts Council England and supported by the Peak District National Park Authority.
