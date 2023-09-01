News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Paul Smith announces live show at Sheffield Utilita Arena - here's how to get tickets

Jaw-aching, laugh-out-loud moments are guaranteed in comedian Paul Smith’s new live show touring to Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 1st Sep 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Paul Smith will perform his new show Pablo at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on November 23, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 1, 2023.Paul Smith will perform his new show Pablo at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on November 23, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 1, 2023.
Paul Smith will perform his new show Pablo at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on November 23, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Paul brings the comedic fire to the Utilita Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2024, with tickets going on sale today (Friday, September 1) at 10am.

His new side-splitting show Pablo will hit you right in the funny bone, weaving trademark audience interaction wth true stories from Paul’s everyday life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Buckle up for a 75-minute ride of pure hilarity! The energy is electric, the laughs are contagious, and the atmosphere is set for a comedy experience that will continue long after the final curtain call.

Tickets cost £34.95, head over to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

Related topics:Paul SmithTickets