Paul Smith announces live show at Sheffield Utilita Arena - here's how to get tickets
Jaw-aching, laugh-out-loud moments are guaranteed in comedian Paul Smith’s new live show touring to Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 1st Sep 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Paul brings the comedic fire to the Utilita Arena on Saturday, November 23, 2024, with tickets going on sale today (Friday, September 1) at 10am.
His new side-splitting show Pablo will hit you right in the funny bone, weaving trademark audience interaction wth true stories from Paul’s everyday life.
Buckle up for a 75-minute ride of pure hilarity! The energy is electric, the laughs are contagious, and the atmosphere is set for a comedy experience that will continue long after the final curtain call.
Tickets cost £34.95, head over to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk