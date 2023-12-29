Legendary musician Paul Carrack has announced live shows to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his most famous song.

Paul Carrack will play at Sheffield City Hall on October 13, 2024.

Paul will return to his Sheffield roots to play at the City Hall on October 13, 2024 as part of his How Long 20th Anniversary Tour.

The title of these shows honours a song he wrote and performed when he was in the band Ace. The track How Long reached number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and top 20 on the UK Singles Chart. In a 1981 issue of Smash Hits, Phil Collins named the song one of his top ten favourites, describing it as a "classic single."

Singer, guitarist and keyboard player Paul reflects on the significance of this song, saying, "How Long is probably the first song I wrote. In 1974, I was in a band called Ace in London. It was a fun band, and I wrote the song about a real situation, a situation that many people could relate to. Little did I know that it would become a classic and touch the hearts of so many. How Long is a song that has stood the test of time, and I'm grateful for the journey it has taken me on over these incredible 50 years."

The How Long 50th Anniversary Tour takes audiences on a journey through Carrack's illustrious career, spanning half a century of extraordinary music. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of 'How Long' and Paul Carrack's exceptional talent.

Paul's career is filled with iconic songs that have become timeless classics. He lent his exceptional voice to hits such as Tempted by Squeeze, The Living Years and Silent Running by Mike and The Mechanics, and his own solo hit, Don't Shed a Tear.

Dubbed the Man with the Golden Voice in a television documentary, Paul’s soulful vocals are a must for millions of fans around the world. Some of the biggest names in music including The Eagles, Diana Ross and Tom Jones have performed his amazing songs and he is constantly in demand as a session keyboardist, having recorded and toured with Elton John, Van Morrison, Roger Waters and BB King, and most recently with Eric Clapton.

In recent years, Carrack has focused primarily on creating his own solo records through his label, Carrack-UK, and embarking on tours across his native UK. His journey into independent work began two decades ago when he realised he needed to establish his own body of work. The solo records have since flourished into a substantial and diverse body of work. Carrack has released an impressive 12 albums over the last 21 years, in addition to a series of live archival releases.

Paul, who taught himself to play the organ as a teenager, shows an unwavering commitment to his craft and his relentless pursuit of musical excellence. This tour not only celebrates the legend himself but also a remarkable 50 years of unforgettable music.

Born in Sheffield in 1951, Paul struggled academically and didn’t enjoy his statutory education. A school trip to the pit made him realise that he wasn’t cut out for colliery work. He left school at 15, landed a job at the gas board for a short time before the semi-professional band he was playing in landed a month’s residency in Germany.