A new one-man show which is part crime and part Western will launch in Sheffield this weekend.

Ed Stambollouian, director, who co-wrote the show with Jack, said: “Jack and I have been True Crime fanatics for years, captivated by the gripping stories we see in shows like The Jinx, Making a Murderer and Serial. We wanted to bring the genre to the stage, and when we found the unbelievable but true story of Ken Rex McElroy, we knew we had something special. KENREX is set in 1970s’ small-town rural Missouri, but it asks a universal question. When the systems designed to protect us repeatedly fail, how far should we go in the pursuit of justice? In a time of mounting political unrest and violence, in both the US and the UK, KENREX examines the complexities of morality and the price of vengeance."