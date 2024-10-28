Part crime, part Western thriller with Americana soundtrack launches on Sheffield stage
KENREX is a spit and sawdust thrill ride through the American mid-west set to a foot-stomping Americana soundtrack.
Jack Holden will perform the show at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield, jumping between characters in a high-octane blend of vocals, sound effects and song.
Ed Stambollouian, director, who co-wrote the show with Jack, said: “Jack and I have been True Crime fanatics for years, captivated by the gripping stories we see in shows like The Jinx, Making a Murderer and Serial. We wanted to bring the genre to the stage, and when we found the unbelievable but true story of Ken Rex McElroy, we knew we had something special. KENREX is set in 1970s’ small-town rural Missouri, but it asks a universal question. When the systems designed to protect us repeatedly fail, how far should we go in the pursuit of justice? In a time of mounting political unrest and violence, in both the US and the UK, KENREX examines the complexities of morality and the price of vengeance."
Jack, the Olivier nominated creator of Cruise, said: "KENREX shares a lot of DNA with Cruise—a fast-paced, one-man multi-roling odyssey, with an electrifying live soundtrack, once again from award-winning composer John Patrick Elliott. I’m so excited to bring this rip-roaring tale to life at Sheffield Theatres, working alongside a truly extraordinary creative team."
KENREX runs at the Playhouse from October 26 until November 16, 2024.
Tickets are available from www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000 or at the box office in person.
