Josh Widdicombe tours his new live show Not My Cup Of Tea to Buxton Opera House on November 15, 2025.

Josh Widdicombe, one of the UK’s favourite comedians, will be bringing a live show to Derbyshire.

His new presentation, entitled Not My Cup Of Tea, tours to Buxton Opera House on November 15, 2025.

In the show Josh will take stock of the little things that niggle him. He said: “There is a bit about children’s parties and party bags so as you can see I’m dealing with the big issues! I take a huge pride in the banality of the topics I talk about. I think that’s my favourite type of stand-up – really niche observations about silly little things that you wouldn’t think about. I’ve got no interest in the big topics.

"I live a very mundane life and I really like that. I like leaning into the fact that I like doing the school run or the big shop. I suppose I’ve finally become comfortable with that. After years of not knowing who I was I’m quite happy being middle-aged. I’ve made my peace with the fact that I like putting my kids to bed and watching a Netflix documentary about basketball even though I don’t like basketball.”

Josh chose Not My Cup Of Tea for the title of his new show because he likes the phrase. ”And since I gave up alcohol in 2023 I drink a lot of tea,” he said. “As you get older you realise who you are a bit more and I’ve realised that the things I love are like parochially British things like Martin Parr’s photography or Blur or Alan Bennett.”

Josh presents the hugely popular podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett and the pair toured the country’s arenas in 2023. He said: “I think the podcast has had a huge impact on how I understand myself as a comedian. I spent years terrified of letting the audience know who I was and then we did Parenting Hell and I suddenly saw that the more I showed myself the funnier I am.”

Not My Cup Of Tea will include a bit about Josh’s family but there won’t be loads of parenting stuff. “Sometimes an anecdote that works on the podcast doesn’t work as stand-up,” he said. “There was a saga on the podcast about my number plate being cloned that I have turned into a routine but stand-up isn’t just telling an anecdote like you would on the podcast. There have to be observations and jokes around the story.”

Josh has co-hosted more than 30 series of the multi award-winning Channel 4 programme The Last Leg, is a team captain on Sky Max’s Rob Beckett’s Smart TV and co-hosts Sky’s Hold The Front Page.

For tickets to see Josh Widdicombe: Not My Cup Of Tea, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.