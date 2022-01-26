Pantomime returns to Derbyshire village

Hathersage Players present Charlie and the Button Factory from February 2 to 5, 2022.

Hathersage Players will present the show at the village memorial hall from February 2 to 5 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Audience capacity is reduced under Covid safety measures and there will be an ‘at your seat’ bar service.

Profits from ticket sales will go to good causes and charities.