Pantomime returns to Derbyshire village
Pantomime is back in Hathersage – oh yes it is! – where Charlie and the Button Factory will be lighting up the stage.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:22 am
Hathersage Players will present the show at the village memorial hall from February 2 to 5 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
Audience capacity is reduced under Covid safety measures and there will be an ‘at your seat’ bar service.
Profits from ticket sales will go to good causes and charities.
For tickets, go to https://hathersageplayers.org or call 01433 764 064