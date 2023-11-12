Familiar faces from television are looking forward to lighting up the Chesterfield stage in the pantomime Aladdin.

Aladdin, starring Anne Hegerty and Nigel Clarke, runs at the Winding Wheel Theatre from December 1, 2023 until January 2, 2024.

CBeebies presenter Nigel Clarke, who will play the title role, said: “It's an excellent show with an incredible cast and we're all really looking forward to putting on something really special for everyone around Christmas. Aladdin's been a great story that my family and I have enjoyed for a long time so I can't wait to rub that lamp and get this party started!"

The pantomime has an all-star cast including ITV’s The Chase star Anne Hegerty, Jo Osmond from Dhar Mann, Britain's Got Talent's Tony Rudd and Darren Clewlow-Smith (Heartbeat, The Chronicles of Narnia, Grange Hill) as well as the voice of Brian Blessed as the Genie.

Magic, mystery and make-believe are on offer in the pantomime which begins on December 1 and runs until January 2, offering families plenty of oppportunities to escape in the shimmering scenery, enjoy the singing and dancing and join in the fun of cheering for their favourite characters.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, portfolio holder for the town centre and visitor economy, said: “Visiting the pantomime with my family and friends is always a highlight of my festive calendar. I think you can enjoy a pantomime at any age, I have personally been attending for years and enjoy it each time, so I would encourage everyone to go along and experience the fun and laughter on offer in our theatre.”

The story of Aladdin is based around a boy with three wishes and all the adventure they bring. Asked what she would do with three wishes, Anne Hegerty – who is known as The Governess on ITV’s The Chase – commented: “I would use my first wish to wish not to have the other two wishes. I don’t trust myself with wishes. I’d phrase something badly and it would all go wrong. I was brought up on children’s books about unwise wishes, so I’d avoid them!”