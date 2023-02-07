Panto producer Paul Holman said: “Following the success of Sleeping Beauty, the first pantomime ever at the Winding Wheel Theatre, we’re excited to be returning with this magical story of Aladdin. Once more, the Winding Wheel stage will be transformed to allow for a big production, with sumptuous scenery, dramatic lighting and of course, the essential magic carpet.“Lavish costumes will add additional sparkle and with a snappy script, modern choreography and music, Aladdin is packed with everything Chesterfield audiences love from their panto!”

Opening on Friday, December 1, 2023, Aladdin is a family adventure full of magic, mystery and mayhem. The panto starts in Widow Twankey’s launderette and journeys onto the iconic cave of colourful gems and jewels before it’s all aboard the magic carpet ride of fun and fantasy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of fabulous characters, including Wishee Washee, Princess Jasmine and the Spirit of the Ring join Aladdin in his battle with the evil sorcerer Abanazar. The outrageously wonderful Widow Twankey is on a quest to find love and the Genie of the Lamp will be kept busy granting wishes.

Winding Wheel Theatre will host the pantomime Aladdin from December 1, 2023, until January 2, 2024 (photo: Chesterfield Borough Council)

Details of the cast and who will be stepping into the roles of these larger-than-life characters will be announced later in the year.

Meanwhile, the first tickets for Aladdin go on sale this Friday, February 10, at 10am, priced from £16.50 to £24.50. To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres or call 01246 345222.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad