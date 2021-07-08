Outdoor theatre fun in The Great Gatsby and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Darley Dale's Whitworth Centre

The Great Gatsby will be performed outdoors at The Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale, on August 17, 2021. Photo by David Fawbert Photography.

Heartbreak Productions are staging a theatrical adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story in the grounds of the Whitworth Centre on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The play tells the story of jazz band leader Nick Carraway who was working as a bond salesman in New York in the summer of 1922 when he met the mysterious party-throwing millionaire Jay Gatsby, his next-door neighbour. Before long, Nick finds out that Gatsby and his cousin Daisy Buchanan (who conveniently lives nearby) used to be an item. Gatsby is still in love with Daisy, but Daisy is now married to the pretentious and unfaithful Tom.

Served up with a twist of iconic Heartbreak style, The Great Gatsby is the perfect way to mark 100 years since prohibition. Dress for the weather bring a chair or blanket to sit on, and don’t forget the picnic and prosecco (now that prohibition has been lifted!).

The show starts at 7pm and is suitable for viewers of nine years old and above.

How about venturing into the world of flying fairies, mistaken identities and love triangles?

Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream is also heading for the Whitworth Centre, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, for an outdoor show courtesy of Heartbreak Productions.

Follow the story’s troupe of actors in an enchanted forest as a tale of order and disorder, reality and appearances, love and marriage unfolds.

Perfectly scripted for the outdoor stage and suitable for viewers aged seven years upwards, this production will be unlike any version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that you’ve seen before.

Tickets to see either The Great Gatsby or A Midsummer Night’s Dream cost £15 (adult), £10 (child) or £45 (family). To book, go to https:whitworthcentre.org