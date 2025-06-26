Three Inch Fools will be performing A Midsummer Night's Dream at Hardwick Hall and Kedleston Hall. The troupe will also visit Ilam Hall with their productions of The Perilous Comedie of Elizabeth I and A Midsummer Night's Dream (photo: Wilson Smith)

Theatre, live music and open-air cinema promise magical summer evenings at National Trust properties including Hardwick Hall.

Discover a captivating line-up of outdoor theatre and films under the stars at Hardwick. Set against the beautiful backdrop of an Elizabethan mansion, enjoy the whimsical charm of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on July 26 which will be presented by vibrant theatre troupe Three Inch Fools who will play live music in bringing Shakespeare’s story to life.

Hardwick will also be welcoming Frozen Light Theatre with their Night Out in Nature production on July 9 and 10. This is an outdoor sensory installation performance for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

For film lovers, Adventure Cinema brings beloved blockbusters to life in the open air at Hardwick over the weekend of August 1-3. The screenings begin on August 1 with Dirty Dancing (PG). Queen Outdoor Cinema Spectacular (12) will be shown on August 2. The Gruffalo/Stick Man (U), Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be screened on August 3.

For tickets or further information, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick/events

This summer’s line-up at Kedleston Hall includes the Three Inch Fools performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream on August 5. Outdoor cinema comprises The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long on June 27 and Mamma Mia! Outdoor Cinema ExtrABBAganza on the evening on June 28. Family films over the same weekend include Sing and a double bill of The Gruffalo and Stick Man, both on June 29. The weekend rounds up with a screening of Pretty Woman on June 29.

For tickets, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/kedleston-hall/events

Ilam Park at Ashbourne will host Three Inch Fools’ production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on July 4. Bring a picnic and a blanket and settle in for an unforgettable evening of theatre as dusk falls over the iconic Thorpe Cloud. To book tickets, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/ilam-park-dovedale-and-the-white-peak/events

Experience the magic of outdoor cinema in Calke Abbey’s pleasure grounds, near Ticknall. The programme includes The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (August 7), Bridget Jones’ Diary (August 8), Queen Spectacular (August 9) and Wicked Sing-a-Long (August 10). To book tickets, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/calke-abbey/events