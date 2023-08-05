Nicky Spence will be starring in a fundraising concert to improve accessibility at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, September 8, 2023 (photo: John Millar).

Nicky, who was awarded an OBE by King Charles in June, performs at the High Peak venue on Sunday, September 9, 2023.

The operatic singer broke both his legs in an accident on the way to a European opera house last year. Wheelchair bound for six months, Nicky experienced what it was like to perform at Buxton Opera House with accessibility needs and since then has made it his mission to support the 120-year-old venue.

Of the experience Nicky said: “Although sustaining these potential life-affecting injuries were no doubt the lowest ebb of my career, I did get a first-hand view at how poorly equipped some of our best-loved venues are in terms of accessibility. Buxton Opera House is very special to me and I'm happy to help lead the way in improving the experience of future performers and audiences in Derbyshire."

Nicky and soprano Mary Bevan will perform a rich collection of well-loved classics, opera and musical theatre in One Night Only….Again. The concert will feature the Northern Chamber Orchestra, conducted by John Andrews, and the Kinder Chorus.

Awarded Personality of the Year” by BBC Music Magazine in 2022, singing actor Nicky’s recent highlights include Jenůfa for the Royal Opera, The Valkyrie for English National Opera and Káťa Kabanová at Glyndebourne Festival.

Mary is internationally renowned in baroque, classical and contemporary repertoire, and appears regularly with leading conductors, orchestras and ensembles around the world. She has recently appeared in Alcina at the Royal Opera House.