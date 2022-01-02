If you’re after shows filled with laughter, multi award-winning comedian Omid Djalili brings his Good Times presentation to the Winding Wheel on February 12, Sindhu Vee’s Alphabet show figures in the Pomegranate programme on February 18 and Stewart Lee’s updated Snowflake/Tornado creation hits the Winding Wheel on May 28.Past-principal performers from Les Miserables are at the Pomegranate on January 7, tribute band The Take That Experience tour to town on January 22 and The Animals and Friends perform on February 25 with both of the latter concerts hosted at the Winding Wheel.It’s comedy all the way in the Spring Play Season at the Pomegranate. Rumpus Theatre Company present Ray Cooney’s farce Funny Money, from January 18 to 22 and Phil Goulding’s creation The Titfield Thunderbolt from January 25 to 29. Tabs Productions will stage the bitter-sweet comedy Rattle Of A Simple Man by Charles Dyer from February 1 to 5.Film shows at the Pomegranate will include The Electric LIfe of Louis Wain from January 8 to 12 and satellite broadcasts of The Royal Opera’s production of Tosca on January 16 and Bill Murray’s New Worlds on February 13.Shows which will appeal to younger visitors include=So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs? at the Pomegranate on February 20 and CBeebies superstar Justin Fletcher at the Winding Wheel on February 22.