Omid Djalili brings back the good times in live show heading for Chesterfield

The comedian and actor is back on the road with The Good Times Tour and heading for Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on February 12, 2022.

Expect to hear his take on life, the universe and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.

During the pandemic when live shows ground to a halt, Omid did virtual gigs on Zoom including one where he got muted by 639 people! He said: “I enjoyed them but you can’t beat the live experience. It impacts you physiologically. When you have a shared experience it has an effect on the mind, body and spirit in a way that is very different to watching things digitally on your phone or on a television.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omid Djalili performs at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on February 12, 2022.

"One of the first gigs I did back was a socially-distanced one in Newcastle in a 300-seat venue where only 90 people were allowed in and they all had to wear visors and they weren’t allowed to speak to me. Halfway through the show I said ‘Look, if you really want to heckle, why don’t you steam up the inside of your visors and write your heckles backwards?’ I quickly lost control of the gig because they weren’t interested in what I was saying any more, they were only interested in writing words backwards. So it’s a real relief to be back on stage with an audience without restrictions.

“Every comic I’ve spoken to has come to the realisation that this is a profession you can never take for granted because we have the best job in the world.”

Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award.

Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.