News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement

Olivier Award-winning improvised musical comedy Showstoppers! will light up Sheffield stage

Drama, dazzling dance and catchy melodies all made up on the spot feature in a spontaneous comedy that is heading to Sheffield direct from the West End.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be hosted at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on June 9 and 10, 2023.Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be hosted at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on June 9 and 10, 2023.
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be hosted at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on June 9 and 10, 2023.

Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical is an Olivier Award-winning show in which audience suggestions are transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing production with hilarious results.

With twelve years as an Edinburgh Fringe must-see phenomenon, a BBC Radio 4 series and a critically acclaimed West End run, this must-see live show will light up Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Related topics:SheffieldWest EndTicketsBBC Radio 4