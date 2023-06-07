Olivier Award-winning improvised musical comedy Showstoppers! will light up Sheffield stage
Drama, dazzling dance and catchy melodies all made up on the spot feature in a spontaneous comedy that is heading to Sheffield direct from the West End.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical is an Olivier Award-winning show in which audience suggestions are transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing production with hilarious results.
With twelve years as an Edinburgh Fringe must-see phenomenon, a BBC Radio 4 series and a critically acclaimed West End run, this must-see live show will light up Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.