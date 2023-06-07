Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be hosted at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on June 9 and 10, 2023.

Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical is an Olivier Award-winning show in which audience suggestions are transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing production with hilarious results.

With twelve years as an Edinburgh Fringe must-see phenomenon, a BBC Radio 4 series and a critically acclaimed West End run, this must-see live show will light up Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

