Olivier Award winning improvised musical comedy show tours to Derby Theatre
This must-see show is a musical created on the spot from audience suggestions. The cast transform suggestions for settings, genres, musical styles and even the name of the show into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, via a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it.
With a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and 14 years at the Edinburgh Fringe, The Showstoppers have delighted audiences across the globe with their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity.
Derby Theatre will host Showstopper! The Improvised Musical on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The production is suitable for 12+ years.
Tickets from £21, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk.
