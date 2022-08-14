Olivier Award-nominated Room on the Broom show is heading for Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Room on a Broom will be presented by Tall Stories at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on September 18 and 19, 2022 (photo: Mark Senior)

Tall Stories will present their magical, musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s classic picture book at the Winding Wheel Theatre on September 18 and 19, 2022.

The witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch-hikers – a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog. But this broomstick’s not meant for five and

it snaps in two... just as the hungry dragon appears! Will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

With enchanting puppetry, sing-a-long songs and hilarious fun, ‘Room on the Broom’ is an ideal family treat and a magical introduction to theatre for young children.

The new cast includes Jessica Manu as Witch, Hannah Miller playing Cat, Peter Steele as Dog and Frog, Jake Waring as Bird and Dragon.

Acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories is renowned for its joyful, fun-filled productions for family audiences that have toured all over the world. The company’s adaptations of the best-selling picture

books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler have included productions of ‘The Gruffalo’, ‘The Smeds and The Smoos’, ‘The Snail and the Whale’ and ‘The Gruffalo’s Child’.

Director and Tall Stories co-founder Olivia Jacobs said: “I’m thrilled that Tall Stories is touring the UK with ‘Room on the Broom’. After a difficult time for touring theatre companies, this story of pulling together in times of adversity feels very apt. We’re looking forward to bringing a sprinkling of magic to families with this funny, fast-paced, high-energy show. Come and join us - there’s plenty of room on the broom!”

Toby Mitchell, artistic director, said: “Tall Stories has produced 31 shows in our 25 years of existence – including five adaptations of much-loved books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, alongside many smaller scale shows. We first brought ‘Room on the Broom’ to the stage in 2008 and since then it’s toured nationally and beyond – including France, Germany, the US, Australia and the Far East. We were delighted that the show was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2013 and we’re particularly excited about bringing some magical spells, catchy songs and lots of laughter to family audiences this autumn, following the uncertainty of the last couple of years – and we can’t wait to see all those smiling faces.”

Room on the Broom’ was nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award for best family enertainment. A soundtrack of songs from the show is available to buy at www.tallstories.org.uk

There will be two performances of Room on the Broom at the Winding Wheel Theatre on each day. Shows start at 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, September 18, and at 11am and 2.30pm on Monday, September 19.