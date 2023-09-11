News you can trust since 1855
Olivier Award-nominated jukebox musical The Drifters Girl heads for Sheffield

An Olivier Award nominated smash-hit show packed full of iconic Drifters songs is touring to Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:09 BST
The Drifters Girl will be staged at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, from September 26 to 30, 2023 (photo: Johan PerssonThe Drifters Girl will be staged at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, from September 26 to 30, 2023 (photo: Johan Persson
The Drifters Girl tells the remarkable story of doo-wop/soul group and the truth about the woman who made them. From the highs of hit records to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, Faye Treadwell is the legendary manager of The Drifters who refused to give up on the group she loved.

Nominated for best new musical at the 2022 Olivier Awards, this show includes the hits Saturday Night At The Movies, Save The Last Dance For Me and Stand By Me. The Drifters Girl runs at Sheffield Lyceum from September 26 to 30, 2023.

Carly Mercedes Dyer (Six the Musical, Anything Goes) stars as music industry change-maker Faye Treadwell. She is joined by Ashford Campbell (who hit UK screens in ITV’s The X Factor as a member of The Risk and continues his journey with The Drifters Girl having performed as part of the West End company), Dalton Harris, who won The X Factor in 2018, Miles Anthony Daley (Tina Turner: The Musical, Aldwych Theatre; Choir of Man, Arts Theatre) and Tarik Frimpong (The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre; Aladdin, Prince Edward Theatre).

Tickets for The Drifters Girl cost from £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

