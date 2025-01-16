Room On The Broom will be performed by Tall Stories at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from January 23 to 25, 2025 (photo: Mark Senior)

Jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat in a magical, musical adaptation of children’s story Room on the Broom.

This Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s classic picture book flies into Sheffield Lyceum from January 23 to 25, 2025.

The witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch-hikers – a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog. But this broomstick’s not meant for five and – CRACK – it snaps in two... just as the hungry dragon appears! Will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

Enchanting puppetry, singalong songs and hilarious fun in this show, directed by Olivia Jacobs, offers a magical introduction to theatre for young children aged three years and up.

Acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories is renowned for its joyful, fun-filled productions for family audiences that have toured all over the world. The company’s adaptations of the best-selling picture books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler have included productions of The Gruffalo, The Smeds and The Smoos, The Snail and the Whale and The Gruffalo’s Child.

Room on the Broom comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Thursday 23 - Saturday 25 January 2025. There will be performances at 1pm and 4.30pm on January 23 and 24 and at 10am and 1pm on January 25.

Tickets cost £16 or £13.50 (under 16 years). Book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk, call 0114 249 6000 or book through the box office in person.