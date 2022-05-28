Oh What A Night! show heading for Chesterfield honours songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre will host Oh What A Night!, a show which pays tribute to a singer whose unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades.

Valli’s classic hits incuded Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You.

Selling more than 100 million records worldwide, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons secured their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Oh What A Night! heads to the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on June 18, 2022.

A group of West End performers comprising Nick Corre, Michael Riseley, Ian Curran and Jonathan Eio will celebrate the legendary characters and their music at the Winding Wheel on June 18 2022.

Nick heads the show in the role of Frankie Valli. His previous credits include The Book Of Mormon at the Prince Of Wales Theatre and lead singer in West End Men at the Vaudeville Theatre, which are both in London’s West End, and a UK tour of Les Miserables.

Ian, who trained at Sheffield University, wrote Oh What A Night! in which he plays Tommy Devito. His performing credits include UK tours of The Rat Pack, Walk Like A Man and Some Enchanted Evening. Ian has performed in numerous plays incuding Edward Bond’s Lear and Howard Brenton’s The Roman in Britain (The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield).

Michael will perform as Nick Massi, a character that he has previously portrayed in a UK tour of Walk Like a Man. Michael’s credits include Montparnasse in the 30th anniversary cast of Les Miserables at Queens Theatre, London and three seasons at Europe’s largest Christmas show, the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, where he sang for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Jonathan’s credits include UK tours of Spring Awakening and Half A Sixpence and performing around the world with The Rockafellas, Walk Like a Man and The Flyboys.

Oh What A Night! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia.

Tickets cost £27 and £25 (concessions). Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

