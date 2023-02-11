Blair Gibson, Dalton Wood, Michael Pickering and Christopher Short in Jersey Boys (photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg/Birgit and Ralf Brinkhoff)

The true-life tale of how four guys from New Jersey who had a sound that nobody had ever heard became an international sensation will be played out at the Lyceum Theatre from February 21 to March 4, 2023.

Perfect pin-sharp harmonies were the group’s forte on stage, off stage it was a very different story...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jersey Boys includes all the legendary hits including Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Sherry, and December 1963 (Oh What A Night.

Dalton Wood, who plays Tommy DeVito in the show, said: “ I love the big three, so that’s Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Walk Like a Man. Those were the group’s first big hits. We perform them one after another. The dance moves and the harmonies come out - they’re such fun to perform.

"Frankie is still out there and still going strong, which helps keep the music alive as does the show. Beggin’ is a hit all over again, which is amazing, and all their music is just incredible. That’s why it keeps coming back round again and again.

Michael Pickering, who is cast as Frankie Valli, said: “They had Frankie’s unique falsetto and the four-part harmonies, and they were a group - they were a team and a family, not some manufactured band. They loved what they did and they worked hard to get to the top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blair Gibson, playing Bob Gaudio, said: “People come expecting the songs they know and love but they go away having learned something because not everyone knows the ins and outs of the plot. It’s almost like a documentary told by the band themselves. You get different points of view on the same story from these four people who are four very different guys. It’s a very dramatic narrative but also has that feel-good element.

"Bob is the composer who wrote all the songs for the Four Seasons as well as for other artists. He also had a role in the production side of things, especially later on in their careers. He’s very pragmatic and very logic-driven, which is what the group needed at the time, and it’s part of the reason they’re still big and still successful today.”