Oddsocks Theatre Company perform Julius Caesar on home turf in Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 05:30 BST
Julius Caesar will be performed at The Coach House Lea on June 16 at 6pm.Julius Caesar will be performed at The Coach House Lea on June 16 at 6pm.
Prepare to laugh your socks off as five actors and a puppet pitch up in a Debryshire village to perform Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before.

Oddsocks Productions will present Julius Caesar at The Coach House, Lea, on Sunday, June 16, at 6pm. Cast members Andy Barrow and Elli MacKenzie who founded the family run company 35 years ago, moved into Lea Chapel during lockdown and since then have tried to include a local performance of each of their summer productions.

Julius Caesar is set in Rome 44BC where the egotistical emperor’s days look numbered. Trust in the government is weak and the peasants are revolting.

Expect the tearing of togas, the swishing of roman swords, some preposterous puppetry, and the biggest battle scene five actors have ever created.

Bring your own seating or book a picnic bench and make sure you are dressed for the outdoor performance.

Tickets cost £10, book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/oddsocks-communications-ltd/t-mokezgn

