World-famous prankster, award-winning comedian and TikTok sensation Simon Brodkin will be letting fans into his private life during a live show in Chesterfield.

The comedian, whose chav character Lee Nelson lit up BBC television in the Noughties, will be performing at the Winding Wheel on November 10.

Simon’s stand-up show, Screwed Up, will see him explore his Russian ancestry, his recent ADHD diagnosis and his relationship to fame. Despite having made headlines all over the world with his notorious stunts, Simon was rejected by I’m A Celebrity for not being famous.

He will share experiences of his mental health, his family, his five arrests and how he once found hmself at an undergound sex party.

Celebrity culture, social media, the police, Putin, Prince Andrew and Jesus will also be on the radar in Simon’s show.

Simon – dubbed “the world’s most famous blagger” by The Daily Telegraph – broke records on TikTok with his stand-up earlier this year. He is the most-viewed British comedian on the platform, gaining 39 million views with his most-watched video. Across official social media channels, this video has been hugely popular with 73 million total votes to date.

The star of Britain’s Greatest Hoaxer (Channel 4) hit global headlines multiple times for his high-profile stunts, including handing Theresa May a P45 during her speech at the Conservative Party Conference, showering disgraced FIFA president Sepp Blatter with bank notes, surrounding Donald Trump at the opening of his golf course with 60 swastika-emblazoned golf balls, attaching a 25ft sign to the side of Sir Philip Green’s super yacht, and going on Britain’s Got Talent as the ultra-orthodox Jewish rapper Steven Goldblatt – fooling Simon Cowell and the other judges to win four ‘yeses’. Britain’s Greatest Hoaxer was nominated for Best Documentary at the Monte Carlo TV Festival Golden Nymph Awards 2018 and has been watched online more than 40 million times.

Simon enjoyed three hugely successful BBC series with Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show and Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People. Simon has performed and hosted as Lee on Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV), The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC One), Children In Need (BBC One), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala and many more TV shows.

Screwed Up contains strong language and carries a 14+ years guidance.