Northern Ballet promise a glamorous party in The Great Gatsby touring to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

Swing back to the jazz age and party like it’s the 1920s when Northern Ballet tours its production of The Great Gatsby to Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Abigail Prudames and Joseph Taylor in Northern Ballet's production of The Great Gatsby in 2022 (photo: Emma Kauldhar)
Jay Gatsby’s Long Island mansion buzzes day and night with the young, the rich and the beautiful. But as the champagne flows at his glitzy parties, glamour and romance give way to jealousy and tragedy. Because here in Prohibition-era New York, everybody has something to hide…

Northern Ballet’s acclaimed production of F Scott Fitzgerald’s great American novel is lifted from page to stage by David Nixon CBE’s glorious choreography and Richard Rodney Bennett CBE’s dazzling score.

The Great Gatsby will be presented at Sheffield Lyceum from March 21 to 25, 2023.

Tickets from £11 to £55; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

