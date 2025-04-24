Joseph Taylor as Mr Rochester and Hannah Bateman as Jane in Northern Ballet's production of Jane Eyre which will be performed at Nottingham Theatre Royal from April 8 to 12 and Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from April 22 to 26, 2025 (photo: Emma Kauldhar)

Join one of literature’s most iconic heroines on a journey of resilience and redemption in Northern Ballet’s production of Jane Eyre.

Experience the unexpected twists and turns of one woman’s life from the dreary school room to a towering manor house and the sweeping Yorkshire moors in a dramatic tale of romance, jealousy and dark secrets.

Federico Bonelli, artistic director at Northern Ballet said: “What do we all love about Jane Eyre? Her resilience, determination and steadfast knowledge of who she is as she navigates a life filled with turmoil. Combined with her love story with Mr Rochester this story is perfect to be told through ballet, and in our Jane Eyre the dancing, sets, costumes and music fully immerse you in Jane’s life.”

Heart-stirring choreography and live music capture the essence of Charlotte Bronte’s timeless tale in Northern Ballet’s production which will be presented Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from April 8 to 12 and Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from April 22 to 26, 2025.

Jane Eyre is choreographed by internationally acclaimed British dance maker Cathy Marston whose recent credits include Snowblind for Atlanta Ballet and The Cellist for Ballet Zürich in 2023. Cathy said: “The Brontës’ stories are inspiring to translate into dance because of their intense emotional journeys for the protagonists, the backdrop of landscape and elemental forces that seem to amplify these emotions, and in the case of Jane Eyre particularly, the range of wonderful soloist roles that add texture, depth, and warmth to the central narrative.”

Joseph Taylor as Mr Rochester said: “I see Jane Eye as physical theatre production or a silent play told through dance. Not your traditional classical tutu but a modern way of bringing a classic story to life through the medium of art. It pushes the boundaries of where narrative ballet is in the 21st century.”

Jane Eyre was originally premièred by Northern Ballet in May 2016 and nominated for a South Bank Sky Arts Award in 2017.

Tickets are priced from £17 for the Nottingham run, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555. Tickets are priced from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.