North Derbyshire theatre company present thrilling whodunit
Missing bodies, howling dogs and a house with secrets beyond the walls provide the ingredients of a classic whodunit which will be presented by a north Derbyshire theatre company.
'Wanted - One Body' by Charles Dyer is a classic whodunit but with an added thriller element, all polished off with a scattering of humour.
Tupton Chapel Players will present the play, which will be directed by Andrew Bradley. Performances run from November 29 to December 2 at 7.15pm nightly in Tupton Methodist Church.
Tickets are £7, book by calling 07577 378281.