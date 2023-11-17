News you can trust since 1855
North Derbyshire theatre company present thrilling whodunit

Missing bodies, howling dogs and a house with secrets beyond the walls provide the ingredients of a classic whodunit which will be presented by a north Derbyshire theatre company.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Nov 2023, 05:30 GMT
Tupton Chapel Players present Wanted - One Body at the village's Methodist Church from November 28 to December 2. Pictured is the cast in rehearsal - seated: Andrew Bradley, Sally Mason, Kathryn Hardy and Jo Bissell; standing: Andrew Dennis, Alex Bradley, Barry Johnson, Richard Leivers. Missing from photo is Ann Walters.Tupton Chapel Players present Wanted - One Body at the village's Methodist Church from November 28 to December 2. Pictured is the cast in rehearsal - seated: Andrew Bradley, Sally Mason, Kathryn Hardy and Jo Bissell; standing: Andrew Dennis, Alex Bradley, Barry Johnson, Richard Leivers. Missing from photo is Ann Walters.
'Wanted - One Body' by Charles Dyer is a classic whodunit but with an added thriller element, all polished off with a scattering of humour.

Tupton Chapel Players will present the play, which will be directed by Andrew Bradley. Performances run from November 29 to December 2 at 7.15pm nightly in Tupton Methodist Church.

Tickets are £7, book by calling 07577 378281.

