North Derbyshire care home residents raise a glass to their very own pub and beer garden

A labour of love has created the watering hole in a repurposed summer house nestling in the extensive grounds of The Old Vicarage Care Home in Clay Cross.

At the request of residents, the home’s activities and wellbeing team worked with management and maintenance for eight months to transform the space into a cosy and welcoming pub.

The name "The Clay Cross Keys" was chosen through a resident suggestion and poll process.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to launch the pub with residents, team members and guests enjoying drinks and traditional bar snacks on a glorious summer’s day.

Jordelle Folkes, home manager at The Old Vicarage Care Home, said: “This project has been a true labour of love for everyone involved. Seeing our residents’ faces light up with joy as they enjoyed their new pub was incredibly rewarding. The Clay Cross Keys is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together as a community.”

Now a hub of social activity for the residents, The Clay Cross Keys has brought a touch of traditional pub culture to the heart of the town.

1 . Care home pub opening The Clay Cross Keys pub is in a repurposed summer house in the grounds of The Old Vicarage Care Home.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Care home pub opening Residents, team members and guests celebrated the opening of the Clay Cross Keys pub at The Old Vicarage Care Home.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Care home pub opening The pub and beer garden are a great place for residents and guests to socialise.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales