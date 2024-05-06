New twist on Wilde comedy The Importance of Being Earnest will light up Chesterfield stage
An anarchic take on Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy of manners The Importance of Being Earnest is touring to Chesterfield.
Physical theatre and snappy new songs will bring Wilde’s witty words to life at the Winding Wheel Theatre on May 9, 2024 when The Pantaloons hit town.
Best friends Jack and Algy have both created alter-egos to win the affections of Cecily and Gwendolen – but when will they stop being Ernest and start being, well, earnest?
The fun starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.