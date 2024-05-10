The Gramophones Theatre Company presents the multi-sensory aerial show Take Flight at Deda Derby on Saturday, May 11 (photo: Grant Archer)

An aerial show designed by two Derbyshire women to ignite the imagination and curiosity of babies will be performed in the county.

Take Flight follows a mother and baby bird as the little one grows and explores, navigating making friends, overcoming challenges and eventually supporting them to leave the nest and take flight.

Performances will take place at Deda Derby on May 11 at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show has been devised by The Gramophones Theatre Company and is helmed by director Ria Ashcroft, who lives in Ilkeston, and associate director Hannah Stone, who lives in Chesterfield.

It was originally conceived when Ria took her baby with her to continue training as an aerial circus performer while on maternity leave. Ria said: “Seeing my daughter watching the shadows and shapes created by me dancing in the air above her sparked the idea for the show. She was mesmerised by what was happening, her whole world at that point was centred around looking up and experiencing the world lying on her back.

”I wanted to create a theatrical experience for babies and their grown-ups which is magical, joyous and feels like a warm hug.”

Babies are invited into the space with the performers for a play and stay session at the end of the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has been two years in the making, with the company working alongside a development psychologist. Performances are limited to just 20 babies per show. Sarah Argent, Early Years Practitioner and advisor on the project said: “For this type of theatre to be successful, there needs to be a quality relationship with every baby in the audience, weighing up an individual baby’s needs with the needs of the audience as a whole, as you run the risk of losing the attention of others while engaging intimately with just one.”

Alongside the show, the theatre company have been delivering free Circus Baby classes with Circus Hub Nottingham, funded by National Lottery Community Fund.