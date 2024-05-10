New show for babies and carers takes flight in Derbyshire
Take Flight follows a mother and baby bird as the little one grows and explores, navigating making friends, overcoming challenges and eventually supporting them to leave the nest and take flight.
Performances will take place at Deda Derby on May 11 at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.
The show has been devised by The Gramophones Theatre Company and is helmed by director Ria Ashcroft, who lives in Ilkeston, and associate director Hannah Stone, who lives in Chesterfield.
It was originally conceived when Ria took her baby with her to continue training as an aerial circus performer while on maternity leave. Ria said: “Seeing my daughter watching the shadows and shapes created by me dancing in the air above her sparked the idea for the show. She was mesmerised by what was happening, her whole world at that point was centred around looking up and experiencing the world lying on her back.
”I wanted to create a theatrical experience for babies and their grown-ups which is magical, joyous and feels like a warm hug.”
Babies are invited into the space with the performers for a play and stay session at the end of the performance.
The show has been two years in the making, with the company working alongside a development psychologist. Performances are limited to just 20 babies per show. Sarah Argent, Early Years Practitioner and advisor on the project said: “For this type of theatre to be successful, there needs to be a quality relationship with every baby in the audience, weighing up an individual baby’s needs with the needs of the audience as a whole, as you run the risk of losing the attention of others while engaging intimately with just one.”
Alongside the show, the theatre company have been delivering free Circus Baby classes with Circus Hub Nottingham, funded by National Lottery Community Fund.
Workshops with songs, sensory play and mum and baby in aerial slings will be held at Deda Derby as part of the Parent Symposium on May 14 at 2.30pm and Junction Arts Family Festival in Chesterfield on July 28.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.