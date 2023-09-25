New production of The Hypochondriac in Sheffield offers a hilarious tonic to chase off the blues
Self-obsessed and fixated on his health, wealthy Argan spends his time and money on frequent visits to the family physician.
With medical bills piling up, Argan believes he has found the perfect solution to his problem. But with an exasperated household growing tired of his antics, Argan’s time may be better spent addressing what is real, rather than worrying about what is imagined.
This witty satire, punctuated with music and dance, will be performed at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from September 30 to October 21, 2023.
Edward Hogg, who played Thomas Haxby in television drama Harlots, takes on the role of Argan and Jonathan Ainscough, a cast member of the Oliver Award-winning Showstopper!, plays Dr Purgon.
Tickets for The Hypochondriac are on sale now. Tickets from £15 can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.