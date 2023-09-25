Edward Hogg plays Argan and Jonathan Ainscough is cast as Argan's physician Purgon in The Hypochondriac at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre from September 30 to October 21, 2023.

Self-obsessed and fixated on his health, wealthy Argan spends his time and money on frequent visits to the family physician.

With medical bills piling up, Argan believes he has found the perfect solution to his problem. But with an exasperated household growing tired of his antics, Argan’s time may be better spent addressing what is real, rather than worrying about what is imagined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This witty satire, punctuated with music and dance, will be performed at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from September 30 to October 21, 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Hogg, who played Thomas Haxby in television drama Harlots, takes on the role of Argan and Jonathan Ainscough, a cast member of the Oliver Award-winning Showstopper!, plays Dr Purgon.