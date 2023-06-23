Boublil and Schönberg’s hit retelling of Madame Butterfly set during the Vietnam war runs at the Crucible Theatre from July 8 to August 19, 2023.

The story opens at a nightclub where a Vietnamese bargirl, Kim, meets American GI Chris and their lives become entwined forever. Forced apart as Saigon falls, the lovers embark on a journey across continents to find their way back to each other.

This multi award-winning musical features the songs Movie in My Mind, American Dream, Last Night of the World and The Heat Is On in Saigon.

All the cast members are making their Sheffield Theatres debut with Miss Saigon.

Joanna Ampil, who has previously played Kim in the London, Sydney, UK touring and 10th anniversary productions of Miss Saigon, will play The Engineer.

The cast includes Desmonda Cathabel as Mimi and Alternate Kim, Aynrand Ferrer as Gigi; Shanay Holmes as Ellen, Jessica Lee as Kim and Alternate Mimi, Ethan Le Phong as Thuy, Christian Maynard as Chris, Emily Ooi as Yvonne, Shane O’Riordan as John and Ericka Posadas as Fifi.