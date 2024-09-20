Siena Kelly and Tom Glenister play Nora and Torvald Helmer in A Doll's House at Sheffield Crucible Theatre from September 21 to October 12, 2024.

A new production of Henrik Ibsen’s powerful drama A Doll’s House promises to be a highlight in Sheffield Theatres’ new season.

The play, which will run at the Crucible Theatre from September 21 until October 12, is directed by Elin Schofield and adapted by Chris Bush. Both have previously worked together on Sheffield Theatre’s 50th anniversary production ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS and the Olivier Award-winning musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge.

Siena Kelly, who was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for her role in Channel 4’s Adult Material, is cast in the leading role of Nora. Tom Glenister who performed in Chariots of Fire earlier this year, returns to Sheffield to play Nora’s husband Torvald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a comfortable home, successful husband and three beautiful children, Nora Helmer is the envy of many. But her happy home is built on false foundations. As long hidden secrets start to surface, Nora begins to question if what she has is the same as what she wants.

The cast includes Melissa Lowe (playing Anna/Pianist) who makes her Sheffield debut after recently performing in Standing At The Sky’s Edge during its West End run in London.

Tickets for A Doll’s House cost from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.ukor call 0114 249 6000.