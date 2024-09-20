New production of Ibsen's riveting drama A Doll's House heads for Sheffield's Crucible Theatre
The play, which will run at the Crucible Theatre from September 21 until October 12, is directed by Elin Schofield and adapted by Chris Bush. Both have previously worked together on Sheffield Theatre’s 50th anniversary production ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS and the Olivier Award-winning musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge.
Siena Kelly, who was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for her role in Channel 4’s Adult Material, is cast in the leading role of Nora. Tom Glenister who performed in Chariots of Fire earlier this year, returns to Sheffield to play Nora’s husband Torvald.
With a comfortable home, successful husband and three beautiful children, Nora Helmer is the envy of many. But her happy home is built on false foundations. As long hidden secrets start to surface, Nora begins to question if what she has is the same as what she wants.
The cast includes Melissa Lowe (playing Anna/Pianist) who makes her Sheffield debut after recently performing in Standing At The Sky’s Edge during its West End run in London.
Tickets for A Doll’s House cost from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.ukor call 0114 249 6000.
