First-hand experiences of growing up in care have informed a new play that is touring to Derbyshire.

Multi award-winning writer Lin Coghlan’s creation Flock is Inspired by the resilience of young people in the care system and explores the people behind the systems, the moments of joy and the complexities of belonging.

Flock, which will be presented at Derby Theatre on November 9 and 10, 2024, is the story of two siblings who want to be free of the care system. Robbie wants to be a grown-up and live with his sister, Cel. His sister wants to go to university and find the kind of love her mother never had.