New play that will strike a chord with teenagers is poised for Sheffield premiere
A furious and funny play that explores whether teenage girls will save the world and whether they should have to will be premiered in Sheffield.
We Could All Be Perfect is the debut play by writer and actor Hannah Morley. Its actors include Anshula Bain, Heather Forster, Rosa Hesmondhalgh, Alice Walker, and Jada-Li Warrican.
The work was commissioned, developed and produced by Sheffield Theatres and will be performed in its intimate Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse from September 23 to October 14, 2023.
Tickets cost £15, available from www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.