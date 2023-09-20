News you can trust since 1855
New play that will strike a chord with teenagers is poised for Sheffield premiere

A furious and funny play that explores whether teenage girls will save the world and whether they should have to will be premiered in Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
We Could All Be Perfect will be performed at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield from September 23 to October 14, 2023.We Could All Be Perfect will be performed at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield from September 23 to October 14, 2023.
We Could All Be Perfect is the debut play by writer and actor Hannah Morley. Its actors include Anshula Bain, Heather Forster, Rosa Hesmondhalgh, Alice Walker, and Jada-Li Warrican.

The work was commissioned, developed and produced by Sheffield Theatres and will be performed in its intimate Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse from September 23 to October 14, 2023.

Tickets cost £15, available from www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

