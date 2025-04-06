Playwright Katherine Senior and Laura Matthews will perform in Spitfire Girls. The production will be hosted at Derby Theatre from April 8 to 12, 2025.

A new play inspired by the true stories of women who dared to fly during the Second World War will land in Derbyshire.

Spitfire Girls is travelling around the country to mark the 80th anniversary of the ending of the war. The heart-warming and humorous play will be hosted at Derby Theatre from April 8 to 12, 2025.

Playwright Katherine Senior’s creation is the untold story of strength, courage and loss….but above all else, hope.

Katherine spent several years reading books watching documentaries, researching and meeting people who were connected with aviation, the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) and the women pilots who flew for them. She said: “Pauline Gower was tasked with the job of gathering the first eight female pilots to join the ATA and contributed to what was going to be an extraordinary feat for a civilian organisation.

"I made a conscious decision not to use the real pilots in my play. Out of respect for any living family or friends and without the actual people being alive to confirm the exact sequence of events, I felt I would serve the story better to be inspired by them.

"It’s been a huge part of my life (and my little family) for the last few years, more than I thought it would be, and I hope the play pokes at your heart a little whilst shining a light on the lives of these extraordinary women who really did defy expectations for that short window of time.”

Katherine has not only written the Spitfire Girls but is one of the actors, sharing the role of Bett with Rosalind Steele. Laura Matthews plays Dotty throughout the run.

Spitfire Girls is set on New Year’s Eve 1959 when decades after answering the call, two women separated by the war meet again as the rain hammers down on the windows of The Spitfire pub. As they share their story, the audience is transported back to a time when female pioneers defied expectations and soared through the skies.

The production by Tilted Wig and MAST Mayflower Studios was developed at the National Theatre Studio as part of its Generate programme.

TIckets from £30 to £34, book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.