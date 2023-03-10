New play about hijacked plane takes off in Sheffield
A hijacked plane carrying honeymooners, middle managers and spontaneous singletons is the setting for a new play that has taken off in Sheffield.
Wildfire Road by Eve Leigh is set aboard a flight bound for Tokyo. But what is the hijacker’s motive and where will the plane land as a wildfire burns below?
Find out in the light-hearted thriller which is running at Sheffield’s Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse until March 18, 2023.
Tickets £22, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk