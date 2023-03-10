News you can trust since 1855
New play about hijacked plane takes off in Sheffield

A hijacked plane carrying honeymooners, middle managers and spontaneous singletons is the setting for a new play that has taken off in Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Robyn Sinclair plays Ruby in Wildfire Road (photo: Helen Murray)
Wildfire Road by Eve Leigh is set aboard a flight bound for Tokyo. But what is the hijacker’s motive and where will the plane land as a wildfire burns below?

Find out in the light-hearted thriller which is running at Sheffield’s Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse until March 18, 2023.

Tickets £22, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

