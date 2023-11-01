A timely new theatre show about the gunpowder plot of the 17th century has landed in Sheffield.

Treason The Musical, which is running at the Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, November 4, relives the historic tale of division, religious persecution and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down the monarchy.

Joe McFadden, who played Raf in medical drama Holby City, swaps his Strictly Come Dancing crown for that of King James. Joe and his dance partner Katya Jones won Strictly in 2017.

Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen) stars as Martha Percy whose husband rented the underground cellar below the Houses of Parliament where Guy Fawkes was found with gunpowder. Emily Louise Israel (Hamilton, Once on This Island) plays Anne Vaux, the cousin of conspirator Robert Catesby, whose anonymous letter to a baron warning him to avoid Parliament on November 5, 1605 is believed to have been instrumental in foiling the plot.

Joe McFadden plays King James in Treason which is running at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre until November 4, 2023 (photo: Danny Kaan)

Treason the Musical, which contains original folk and pop songs,sets the world on fire following an online concert streamed worldwide in 2021, two sold-out concerts at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2022, led by Carrie Hope Fletcher and a live album released this year, which has taken Spotify by storm.