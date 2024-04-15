Hejira – which takes its name from one of Joni’s albums, will be performing at The Hound Dog on April 19.

Expect an evening the great songs from Joni’s back catalogue of the Seventies such as Amelia, Woodstock, A Case Of You, Song For Sharon, Edith And The Kingpin and many more.

Much of Hejira’s repertoire is drawn from the album Shadows and Light, a live recording of Joni’s tour with contemporaneous jazz muscians Pat Metheny, Lyle Mays, MIchael Brecker, Jaco Pastorius and Don Alias.

Comprising highly experienced musicians, Hejira is fronted by Hattie Whitehead who has assimilated the poise, power and beauty of Joni’s vocals and her stylistic mannerisms in playing guitar. Hattie, the daughter of respected saxophonist Tim Whitehead, has a career outside of Hejira. She won the Emerging Talent competition at Glastonbury Festival in 2016. Her original songs have been listened to hundreds of thousands of times on various streaming platforms.

Hattie is accompanied by Ollie Weston on tenor and soprano saxophones, Chris Eldred on keyboards, Pete Oxley on guitar, Dave Jones on bass, Rick Finlay on drums and Marc Cecil on percussion.

The ticket price of £20 for The Hound Dog gig (doors 6pm) will also give entry to the late show (doors 9.30pm) featuring Derbyshire’s own Fred Baker who is currently working internationally with The SOFTS (Soft Machine). Originally from Tibshelf and now living in Chesterfield, bassist and guitarist Fred is a session musician and solo artist whose credits include performing with Courtney Pine, Robert Wyatt, Nigel Kennedy, Phil Miller and the South African band leader Chris McGregor. Fred has recorded several albums with Harry Beckett and In Cahoots.