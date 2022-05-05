New bistro will launch in Chesterfield town centre

CIBO on Low Pavements is hoping to launch during May.

The bistro will offer a breakfast menu featuring luxury granola, bacon sandwiches and smoked salmon with scrambled eggs.

Lunchtime dishes include beef stew, toasted ciabattas, beef burgers with blue cheese and homemade slaw, toasted ciabattas and light salads.

The interior of CIBO on Low Pavement

A number of special dishes will be on offer and are perfect for couples or family sharing. These include summer ploughman’s platter, antipasto platter with mixed meats, olives and dipping breads, beef or chickpea chilli with nachos.

Belgian waffles with vanilla ice cream and fresh fruit, Eton mess and luxury ice cream milkshakes will also be on the menu.