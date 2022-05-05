New bistro will launch in Chesterfield town centre

CIBO on Low Pavements is hoping to launch during May.
The bistro will offer a breakfast menu featuring luxury granola, bacon sandwiches and smoked salmon with scrambled eggs.
Lunchtime dishes include beef stew, toasted ciabattas, beef burgers with blue cheese and homemade slaw, toasted ciabattas and light salads.
A number of special dishes will be on offer and are perfect for couples or family sharing. These include summer ploughman’s platter, antipasto platter with mixed meats, olives and dipping breads, beef or chickpea chilli with nachos.
Belgian waffles with vanilla ice cream and fresh fruit, Eton mess and luxury ice cream milkshakes will also be on the menu.
CIBO is located next door to the Peacock Coffee Lounge. Bistro supervisor and coordinator Louise Spence said: “Already having a proven track record over the last 18 years with Peacock Coffee Lounge we believe this will give us a winning formula to replicate with CIBO.”