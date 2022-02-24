Mystery guest star in smash-hit comedy The Play What I Wrote heading for Sheffield

Dennis Herdman and Thom Tuck in The Play What I Wrote (photo: Manuel Harlan).

The Play What I Wrote has previously attracted big names including Ralph Fiennes, Ewan McGregor, Joanna Lumley, Daniel Radcliffe, Kylie Minogue, Nigel Havers, Tom Hiddleston, Sue Holderness, Charles Dance, Dawn French and Sting.

And the big question is: who will you see when The Play What I Wrote is staged at Sheffield Lyceum from February 28 to March 5, 2022?

The story is about Thom who has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution called ‘A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple’. Dennis, on the other hand, wants to continue with their double act. He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, Thom’s confidence will be restored and the double act will go on. But first Dennis needs to persuade a guest star to appear in the play what Thom wrote…

When The Play What I Wrote opened in London’s West End, every single review was a rave, every show a sell-out and it won every major theatre award. The Sunday Times called it “a triumph” and The Observer said “audiences weep with laughter”.

Performances in Sheffield start at 7.30pm, with matinees on Thursday, March 3, at 2pm and Saturday, March 5, at 3pm.