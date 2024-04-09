My Fair Lady to be performed in the theatre at Chatsworth House
Their 16th season will launch with My Fair Lady in the theatre at Chatsworth House, under director Christine Heery with musical direction by Andrew Marples. Lindsay Jackson, who chairs Chatsworth Players, said: “This will be an intimate and stylish production that will delight the audience.” Audiences can watch My Fair Lady from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20.
Lindsay Jackson will direct Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night to be performed outdoors at various venues around Derbyshire throughout July. The company will round out its season in the autumn with an award-winning modern play, Our Country’s Good, directed by Maggie Ford.
The Chatsworth Players have picked up some new supporters for the 2024 season, including a Local Projects Grant from Derbyshire District Council and sponsorship from Lovedays Solicitors, who have offices in Matlock, Wirksworth, and Bakewell. “We are so grateful for the support we have received,” said Lindsay. “The Players exist to bring joy to the local population and to enable people with enthusiasm and talent to develop their skills on and off the stage. It's wonderful both that local businesses and the council appreciate the importance of local arts to the community.”
Tickets for My Fair Lady cost £17.50. Go to www.chatsworthplayers.com
