Musician Darren Poyzer presents live version of internet hit Sunday Service in Derbyshire

Darren Poyzer brings a live version of his internet hit Sunday Service to Buxton Fringe on July 10 and 17, 2022.

Darren, who had played in front of live audiences for more than 35 years, picked up his guitar, fine-tuned his piano and gathered the courage to stand in front of a webcam and play his songs to an empty room.

More than 80 shows later, Darren Poyzer's Sunday Service is an internet hit, with regular viewers across the UK and continents clicking in and buying him coffee.

Now for the first time, with a walk through the 'backstage' elements of producing your own diy internet show, Darren brings Sunday Service to a live theatre audience.

He will be performing at The Old Clubhouse in Buxton on the afternons of July 10 and 17, as part of the town’s annual Fringe.

With his humour, storytelling and sense of social justice, along with a captivating smile, boundless energy and fabulous shirts, Darren is on a mission to dispel negative energy and live stream all over the world.

Both of his Sunday Service Live! shows in Buxton start at 2.30pm.